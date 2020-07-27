Roger Wolski Photo
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Chicago Irish pub Cork & Kerry closed after citations for breaking COVID-19 guidelines

July 27, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Roger Wolski Photo

Chicago Irish pub Cork & Kerry closed after citations for breaking COVID-19 guidelines