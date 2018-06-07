Chicago Gourmet announces 7 ancillary events; tickets on sale now

Chicago Gourmet has announced seven ancillary events to accompany the annual food and wine festival, including some returning favorites and a couple of new features.

The events will take place between Sept. 26 and 30; each event requires a separate admission fee. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at chicagogourmet.org.

Returning favorites include the Hamburger Hop (6-9 p.m. Sept. 28; $125), the friendly creative-burger competition among a dozen or so Chicago chefs; Late Night Gourmet (9 p.m. to midnight Sept. 28; $50), the post-Hop cocktails, bites and beats bash; and Rise & Shine Gourmet (8:30-10:45 a.m. or 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Sept. 30, $40), which features yoga sessions followed by brunch bites and cocktails.

New events are Blues, Booze and Bites (6-9 p.m. Sept. 27; $75), featuring live blues and light bites with chefs Tony Mantuano, John Hogan, Jeff Mauro and more; Battle of the Masters (noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 28, $200), in which nearly a dozen sommeliers compete in wine, food and song pairings (participants include Serafin Alvarado, Alpana Singh and Joseph Spellman), and Global StrEATS (8-11 p.m. Sept. 29; $85), an international street-food tasting (with music) featuring such chefs as Rodelio Aglibot, Diana Davila Boldin, Lorena Garcia, Carlos Gaytan and Takashi Yagihashi.

Last year’s Italian Feast, which took place along Chicago’s Riverwalk, will move indoors; Italian Feast on the Symphony Center Stage (7-10 p.m. Sept. 27; $225) will combine world-class musicians and a multicourse sit-down dinner conducted by Federico Comacchio (Coco Pazzo), Mantuano and Joe Flamm (Spiaggia), Tony Priolo (Piccolo Sogno), Joe Sasto (Cal Mare in Los Angeles) and Fabio Viviani (Siena Tavern).

The 11th annual Bon Appetit presents Chicago Gourmet will take place Sept. 29-30 at Millennium Park.

