Chicago Food Bowl heats up: Panels, tours and more

Bring your appetite: The Chicago Tribune Food Bowl, a brand new celebration of food and community, is coming.

For three weeks this August, the Tribune’s Food & Dining section is throwing a citywide party, and you're invited. The new festival, modeled after sister publication’s Los Angeles Times Food Bowl, aims to host 100 tastings, dinners, tours, panel discussions and other events in Chicago.

A community-driven affair, the Food Bowl is now taking event applications from restaurants, chefs, food-makers, sommeliers and tour operators for their event ideas to get in on the action. Want to share your love of seasonal produce with the community? Lead a farmer meet-and-greet. Want to show off little-known Chinatown spots? Consider leading a tour. The sky’s the limit, with Food Bowl culminating in a marquee Night Market, which will take over the Lakefront Green at Theater on the Lake for three nights of lakeside dining and imbibing with local chefs and beverage pros.

Food Bowl encourages community leaders from Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods to reach out with ideas and proposals for showing off the city’s diverse and engaging food scene, from critically acclaimed restaurants to deep dives into international and immigrant cuisines. The goal? Ignite conversations and dialogue that go beyond sit-down dinners and roundabout tastings. Have an idea for a thought-leader panel? Submit that too. For more details, check out the website. The deadline to apply is May 31.

For now, keep checking our coverage, which will highlight chefs and list where to eat and what’s in store for this year’s fest.

jbhernandez@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @joeybear85

Chicago Tribune Food Bowl »

Tribune announces Food Bowl, a weeks-long festival of Chicago's diverse food landscape »