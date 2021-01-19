Chicago entering next phase of Illinois’ COVID-19 vaccine program on Monday, as officials predict indoor dining could resume within days

January 19, 2021From www.chicagotribune.com
Youngrae Kim / Chicago Tribune
Chicago will join the rest of Illinois by advancing to the next phase of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination program on Monday, which will include residents age 65 or older and front-line essential workers, including teachers, the city said Tuesday. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, meanwhile, said she hopes indoor dining “soon” will be allowed at restaurants across Chicago after Gov. J.B. Pritzker eased other COVID-19 restrictions on the city.