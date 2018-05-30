Chicago dog bars: Where everyone knows your pup's name

It wasn’t quite 8 p.m. at Cody’s Public House, a bar in Lakeview, when a player in the Tuesday night darts league approached the ATM to find Millie, a regular, stretched out on the floor. He stepped around her to get his cash, then leaned down for an ear scratch.

“Is she a pit?” he said, cocking his gaze upward at Millie’s human, a 33-year-old named Kristen Burger. Millie, who is part pit and part mystery (probably boxer, maybe lab, Burger guesses), popped up to a sit position to encourage more scratches, her tail sweeping the floor with the rhythm of a metronome. Burger and Millie, who’s almost 4, come to Cody’s “a lot,” especially during floor hockey season.

About 10 stools down, Rick Haefele held the leash of Bear, a 3-year-old goldendoodle who spends his spare time volunteering at hospitals as a therapy dog. “Regular” may be too soft of a word to accurately depict Bear, who comes to Cody’s “more nights than not,” Haefele said. Lisa Selleg, Haefele’s partner, called the bar their “second living room.”

Haefele and Selleg live in the neighborhood, but Burger drives Millie over from the West Side of Chicago. A good dog bar, she said, is worth traveling for.

Words to consider. In today’s world of dog spa treatments and puppy birthday parties, there’s a marked difference between a good dog bar and a bar that’s good at making money off of your dog. The latter is a place with a patio and a consulting firm that advised adding a menu of dog-friendly burgers and beer. (What kind of monster, after all, doesn’t order his best friend a Pup’s Blue Ribbon?) The former is, more simply, a bar that’s cool with your dog snoozing at your feet. No gimmicks, no amenities and, also, no patio-only restrictions; for Burger, the best feature of Cody’s is that Millie the pit mix is welcome indoors.

For that reason, Chicago dog bar culture overlaps heavily with Chicago tavern culture. Cody’s is the perfect example; the quintessential Chicago tavern, it sports red-padded stools at a weathered wood bar, pool and darts, and a chalkboard advertising $3.75 Malort shots, no food. If a bar wants to serve food (or has to serve food, a requirement under some licenses), dogs aren’t allowed in. A tavern license, which doesn’t mandate food service, is what gives Cody’s and other bars the choice to let in dogs, says Gene Frankowski, who opened Cody’s — named after his former dog, an American foxhound — 31 years ago.

The city stopped giving out tavern licenses for a number of years, “because of problem bars,” Frankowski says. But it resumed a few years ago, sparking a subset of modern cocktail bars and taprooms that has joined the long-standing neighborhood staples in welcoming dogs without exploiting their owners. (That’s not to say it’s not good for revenue. “We lost a ton of business by not letting dogs in here,” says Autumn Giltner of now-dog-friendly-again Bucktown Pub, about a short no-dogs-allowed-inside period right before she started as general manager. “I was, like, we need to let dogs back. Plus, why wouldn’t we? I love them.”)

Maybe the low-key place you can bring Fido year-round isn’t as sexy, or at least prone to Internet interest, as puppuccinos and paw-nut butter sandwiches. But dog bars have remained, quietly and steadily, one of the best parts of Chicago bar culture. And, maybe, some of the last places left where we’ll take our faces out of our phones and make a new friend, instead.

Where everyone knows your dog’s name

“Every time he walks in, everyone yells, ‘Louie!’ He sniffs all the other dogs’ butts, then he sits down and eventually chills out,” says America Garcia of bringing her 2-year-old French bulldog, Louie, to Estereo in Logan Square. At Beermiscuous in Lakeview, 4-year-old Wheaton terrier Otis gets a similar reaction. “It’s like the end of the Tour de France, when there’s a crowd and Otis walks in and everyone starts cheering,” says Rocky Thompson, who moved to Chicago six months ago along with his wife, Kasey, and their two human kids. “He gets so much attention. I don’t want to say (choosing our) house was driven entirely by its proximity to a bar that allows dogs, but it was definitely a factor.”

Estereo, with force-carbonated cocktails and a turntable playing island music, is the opposite of Cody’s in so many ways. Beermiscuous, too; part bottle shop and part bar, it’s home to families with strollers browsing fridges of craft beer and bartenders in dapper ties pouring tastes from taps. But all three spots have one thing in common: the power of dogs to bring people together.

“It’s such an icebreaker,” Garcia says, recalling a few people she’s met through Louie, including a man new to Chicago from Canada. She ended up giving him a bunch of recommendations. “Now we’re Instagram friends, and every once in a while, we wave at each other at the bar.”

Maybe a friendly nod doesn’t seem like a big deal. But it’s nice to be known. And connections forged through dogs can go much deeper. Inner Town Pub, a Christmas-bulb-lit bar in Wicker Park, has been dog-friendly since long before bartender Brandon Pool started working there 16 years ago. Right after he started, he met regular customers Terry and Toast: “Terry would come by, and we would talk news or politics or construction, whatever he was working on that day, and throw treats at Toast, because she would just bark until you fed her.”

Toast passed away recently, and the Inner Town community came together for Terry. “People support each other,” Pool says. “A lot of the people are pet owners, and they know how hard that (loss) is, how painful it is, so we just try to rally behind whoever is trying to get through it and do whatever we can to help. Here's the shoulder. Come here.”

On Wednesdays, when Pool works a 12-hour shift, his white pit mix Booger comes with, greeting everyone who enters the bar with unbridled enthusiasm, except the guy who carts in the weekly liquor delivery. (Booger’s one fear in life is wheels.) “And Terry copes because now, every time he comes, here's Booger for him to throw treats at,” Pool adds.

Doggie therapy

That gets at one more key attribute of a good dog bar: It’s as much for non-owners who need the magic of a dog, fueled by the generosity of people lucky enough to own one. Customers sometimes abandon their drinks to pet Booger for 20 minutes straight, Pool says. People bring her bones, pig ears and toys, out of the blue.

Giltner sees the same thing at Bucktown Pub, where people sans dog flock to pet regulars like Stella the bulldog and Eddie the pit bull, who likes to announce his presence by trying to jump up on a bar stool.

At Cody’s, Bear’s therapy-dog training is perfectly suited to accepting attention, as well as giving it out. He’ll nestle up to anyone who wants to pet him and isn’t shy about doling out kisses when asked. It helps him, too, “to get him acclimated to crowds, people approaching him, for his work at the hospital,” Selleg says.

And don’t underestimate the calming effect of simply reading a magazine at a bar, whiskey in hand, feeling the gentle presence of a dog parked a few seats down. For that to be true, though, the numbers game is key — as in the fewer, the better. Estereo can get packed with pups on a weekend, sometimes reaching 14 or 15 dogs at once, but Garcia sometimes prefers a Tuesday or Wednesday, when Louie can chill in a more calm environment — and she can relax a little better too.

Pool is also cognizant of that at Inner Town. “I’ve seen up to four dogs here at a time, but there’s usually just one or two,” he says. “We don’t want it to be a dog park.”

Marissa Conrad is a freelance writer.

