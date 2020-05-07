Erin Hooley / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Chicago doctors — mostly moms — join together to advise officials and the public. ‘We can’t not say something.’

May 7, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Kate Thayer
Erin Hooley / Chicago Tribune

Chicago doctors form group to advise on coronavirus pandemic and reopening.