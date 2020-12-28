Chicago distributes COVID-19 vaccines to long-term medical care facilities, outpatient clinics

Chicago officials on Monday began distributing vaccines to long-term medical care facilities and outpatient clinics, marking another milestone in the city’s fight against COVID-19, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. Lightfoot and public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady announced the latest stage in vaccine distribution during a news conference at Esperanza Health Center on the Southwest Side. While highlighting the event’s significance, Lightfoot and Arwady also warned residents against becoming complacent or letting down their guard against the virus as widespread distribution of the vaccine remains months away.