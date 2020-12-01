Chicago could get vaccines in December, give to lower-risk residents and children by next spring and summer

December 1, 2020From www.chicagotribune.com
Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune
The city of Chicago expects to begin rolling out vaccines for health care workers later this month and could provide them to lower-risk residents in spring and children by summer, public health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Tuesday. The first distribution of vaccines will go toward Chicago hospitals and health care workers, possibly by the third week of December, Arwady said. The city’s also working with long-term care facilities in the city on vaccines, she said.