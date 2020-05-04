John J. Kim / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Chicago chef Bruce Sherman helps launch CSA featuring small-scale women farmers

May 4, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
John J. Kim / Chicago Tribune

Chef Bruce Sherman launches CSA featuring weekly 'comfort boxes' of locally grown produce