Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Chicago Catholic parishes got as much as $63 million in federal PPP coronavirus money

July 10, 2020 | 6:24pm
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune

Chicago Catholic parishes got as much as $63 million in federal PPP coronavirus money, records show.