Chicago can't get enough coffee: 38 roasters at the ready when we're jonesing for caffeine

You can't grow coffee beans in Chicago (we are located far too north of the equator), but that doesn't mean you can't roast the beans here, as an increasing number of local roasters prove.

Earlier this month, I decided to try to figure out exactly how many there were in Chicago. I imagined it would take me a few hours of searching and I'd wrap up the study with a tidy group of a dozen or so. After all, while there are a lot of coffee shops, there can’t be that many places actually roasting the beans, right? A few weeks later, my list had more than tripled, and I keep finding places hiding in plain sight. (There's a lot of great suburban coffee out there, but that's for another time.)

This led me to one question: Are there too many local coffee roasters?

"I think it's a good thing," says Aaron Campos, the director of coffee and roasting operations at Dark Matter Coffee. "There is plenty of room in Chicago." Campos says that local roasters love to lend advice to new companies. In fact, when Dark Matter was getting started, Mike Pilkington from Bridgeport Coffee helped teach Dark Matter some of the basics.

Xavier Alexander, co-owner and director of coffee at Metric Coffee, agrees: "We are all on the same team. Another great coffee roaster only strengthens our message, because there’s enough for everyone. Bad coffee is the true enemy."

Bad coffee, according to many in Chicago's coffee scene, is coffee that is stale and bitter. It's usually pre-ground and roasted far away. It's what used to line the shelves of Chicago area grocery stores.

Of course, there have always been exceptions. Stewart’s Coffee has been roasting beans in the city since 1913. The Coffee & Tea Exchange has been in business since 1975. Greg Stivers of Stivers Coffee has been roasting coffee since 1985 in a facility near Chinatown.

But the one company that probably did more to kick-start Chicago's new coffee scene was Intelligentsia Coffee and Tea, which was founded in 1995. In 2003, the company pioneered the direct trade model of sourcing coffee, which many other roasters in Chicago have adopted.

"Usually, you're going to purchase coffee beans through an importer," says Campos of Dark Matter. "But for us, we really wanted to travel and understand coffee sourcing. We did that off our own dime, and it helped us work directly with farmers." That kind of relationship allows Dark Matter to work with the farmers to come up with different techniques of processing raw coffee beans.

Working directly with farmers definitely costs more, but there are serious benefits, according to Alexander at Metric. "We pay higher premiums to the producers," says Alexander, "but we think it will create a sustainable business." In fact, he shows me a message that he received earlier that morning from a farmer in South America. "We are always messaging back and forth."

Tim Taylor, a founding partner at Ipsento Coffee, believes that paying coffee farmers is crucial right now. "The commodity price of coffee is the lowest it's ever been," says Taylor. He worries that coffee farmers will have to abandon their farms because they aren't making enough money. "But if we can pay producers directly a fair price, we get great coffee and ensure they stay in the business," says Taylor.

For Branden Marty, coffee can also help create opportunities for people in need here at home. He's a partner at Veteran Roasters, which employs homeless and at-risk veterans. "This can provide them with an opportunity to fill their resume and have a chance to continue in the coffee industry," says Marty. "I want to help them stabilize their life." Veteran Roasters partnered with Passion House Coffee Roasters for the project. "We use their roasters, and they help us source the beans," says Marty. "But the veterans do the actually roasting for our blend."

While researching, I encountered a number of large roasting facilities on the West Side. But another increasingly popular option in Chicago is the very small coffee roaster. These are often nothing more than a cafe with a coffee roaster hanging out in the back.

That's the setup at Sputnik Roasters (2057 W. 51st St.), which opened over the summer in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Co-founder Vova Kagan says he got into making coffee while working at a health care startup, mostly because the coffee offered to employees was so bad. "I was drinking tea, because all they had were those Keurig K-Cups," says Kagan. "So we bought some really great coffee. Unfortunately, everyone (in the office) would drink the coffee but not pay. So I had to figure out how to get great coffee for cheaper."

After experimenting with roasting at home and selling bags to friends, he eventually launched Sputnik with his brother Greesha Kagan, along with Michael Roytman and Diarmuid Horan. Kagan is still focused on keeping the price reasonable. "I think Chicago has a need for a more affordable coffee," says Kagan. The shop keeps costs down by only making one blend and by staying away from single-origin coffee. "There are a lot of awesome coffee roasters in Chicago," says Kagan. "Hopefully, our coffee gives people the flexibility to drink great coffee all week."

Indeed, these days it's easier than ever to drink great coffee all the time in Chicago. Here are 38 local coffee roasters to help get you started.

Abacus Coffee Roasters Founder Brian Frain is a veteran of the scene, having worked at Intelligentsia and Bow Truss. Coffee from his latest venture can be purchased online or at The Dill Pickle Food Co-op. abacuscoffee.com

Allegro Coffee Roasters Whole Foods' house brand has a roasting facility inside its massive Lakeview location. allegrocoffee.com

Asado Coffee Asado roasts in its tiny Lakeview shop. When it opened in 2009, it was one of the first cafes to dedicate serious resources to pour-over coffee. asadocoffee.com

Back of the Yards Coffee Co. After selling cold brew at various farmers markets, Mayra Hernandez and Jesse Iniguez launched this coffee shop and roaster in the Back of the Yards this year. $1 of each bag of coffee sold goes to a scholarship fund for local kids. backoftheyardscoffee.com

Beverly Bakery & Cafe You can purchase freshly roasted coffee at the South Side cafe or order it online. beverlycoffeeroasters.com

Big Shoulders Coffee Tim Coonan once worked as the chef de cuisine at Spiaggia, but now he runs this local roaster that has five locations. bigshoulderscoffee.com

Bow Truss Coffee Roasters At its peak, this troubled roaster and coffee shop chain had 11 locations, but now it's down to just one in the Loop at 190 S. LaSalle St. bowtruss.com

Bridgeport Coffee Founded in 2004 by Mike Pilkington, Bridgeport Coffee now has four cafes, and its beans are available at a number of Whole Foods locations. bridgeportcoffee.net

Bru Coffeeworks Try some single origin brews at this "part-time cafe," which is only open until noon most days. brucoffeeworks.com

Buzz Coffee Roaster You can visit this company's new cafe in Logan Square or purchase beans from its online store. buzzcoffeeroaster.com

Caffe Umbria This Seattle-based company opened a roasting facility and cafe in Logan Square in 2017. It now has a second location in River North. caffeumbria.com

The Coffee and Tea Exchange An elder statesman of the Chicago coffee scene, this Lakeview outlet has been serving freshly roasted coffee since 1975. coffeeandtea.com

Dark Matter Coffee This respected coffee roaster has five cafe locations, including one inside the United Center. darkmattercoffee.com

Dollop Coffee Co. Dollop has been serving coffee for years but only recently started roasting its own beans. It now has 11 Chicago cafe locations, plus one in Evanston. dollopcoffee.com

Four Letter Word Coffee Four Letter Word has two cafes, one that recently opened in Logan Square and another in Istanbul, Turkey. No joke! 4lwcoffee.com

Gaslight Coffee Roasters Gaslight opened in Logan Square in 2012. All of its coffee is roasted on-site in the back of the shop. gaslightcoffeeroasters.com

Groundswell Coffee Roasters After launching in Ravenswood in 2015, Groundswell now has three locations and a separate roasting facility. groundswellcoffeeroasters.com

Halfwit Coffee Roasters Halfwit was created by some folks from Wormhole Coffee, the bustling shop in Wicker Park. The company stresses the seasonality of its coffees. halfwitcoffee.com

Hero Coffee Roasters Hero currently has six cafe locations, including a gorgeous outlet in an alleyway of the Loop. hero-coffee.com

Intelligentsia Coffee & Tea Intelligentsia is one of Chicago's, and the country's, most respected coffee roasters. The company, acquired in 2015 by Peet’s Coffee, offers an impressive collection of blends and single origin coffees. intelligentsiacoffee.com

Ipsento Coffee Launched in 2006 with a small cafe on Western Avenue in Bucktown, Ipsento now has two locations, including one near The 606 elevated trail. ipsento.com

Jimmy Beans Coffee Jimmy Petrozzini purchased a coffee roaster from nearby Ipsento and then displayed it prominently in the back of his cafe in Logan Square in 2016. This allows you to watch the coffee being roasted, while enjoying a cup in the cozy shop. jimmybeanscoffee.com

Kusanya Cafe & Roastery This nonprofit operation offers the Englewood neighborhood a space to meet and some great house-roasted coffee beans. kusanyacafe.org

La Colombe Coffee Roasters The Philadelphia-based company expanded to Chicago in 2011. It has five local cafes, plus a roasting facility in Logan Square. lacolombe.com

Limitless Coffee & Tea Limitless opened promising "the cleanest, most pure coffee," a claim that many in the industry dispute. limitlesscoffee.com

Little Foot Coffee Roasters Created by a collection of Michigan expats, Little Foot roasts out of Metric's facility. The team hopes to eventually move all roasting to Detroit. littlefootcoffee.com

Metric Coffee Co. According to co-owner Xavier Alexander, the company uses science and technology to make better coffee. It has one cafe location attached to its roasting facility along West Fulton Street. metriccoffee.com

Metropolis Coffee One of Chicago's biggest local coffee roasters only has one cafe, but provides beans to a number of coffee shops around the city. metropoliscoffee.com

Mojo Coffee Roasters Mojo Coffee is based in New Zealand, but all of the coffee for the Chicago location is roasted locally. us.mojo.coffee

Passion House Coffee Roasters Passion House roasts its beans in a facility on West Fulton Street. It also has one cafe in Logan Square. passionhousecoffee.com

Printer's Row Coffee Co. This Lincoln Park shop, which roasts all of its beans on-site, focuses on single-origin coffees. printersrowcoffeeco.com

Red Beard Coffee Traders Named for Steve Sims' impressive facial hair, Red Beard roasts in its Bucktown coffee shop. shopthebeard.com

Sparrow Coffee Sparrow coffee can be found at a number of well-known restaurants, including Chicago Cut and Salero. The company, which roasts on West Fulton Street in Chicago, just opened its first cafe in Naperville. sparrowcoffee.com

Sputnik Coffee Co. This Back of the Yards roaster is focused on keeping its coffee affordably priced. At the shop, you can pick up a cup of coffee for $1. sputnikcoffeecompany.com

Stewarts Coffee Chicago's oldest coffee roaster has been in business since 1913. It's probably best known for selling its coffee in distinctive metal cans. You can purchase Stewarts at select local grocery stores and on the company’s website. stewarts.com

Stivers Coffee Greg Stivers has been roasting coffee beans since 1985 in a facility near Chinatown. He roasts for a number of local outlets, but you can also purchase some of his own brand on his company's website. stiverscoffee.biz

Taste of Colombia The Portage Park shop offers a selection of single-origin coffees, not all of which are from Colombia. toccoffeeroaster.com

Veteran Roasters Veteran Roasters hires homeless and unemployed veterans to help them develop skills in the coffee industry. They work out of Passion House's roasting facility. veteranroasters.com

