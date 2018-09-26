Chicago Brewhouse hit with cease-and-desist letter after using Lem's Bar-B-Q name without permission

Chicago Brewhouse was hit with a cease-and-desist letter after using Lem’s Bar-B-Q’s name without consent on the Riverwalk restaurant’s menu, the Chicago Crusader first reported.

Chicago Brewhouse used the name for 30 days on its menu for Chatham Rib Tips with Lem’s Bar-B-Q sauce. The Crusader claimed that the sauce on the ribs was not the same as the one served at Lem’s, but Chicago Brewhouse owner Kevin Vaughn told the Crusader that it was indeed from the South Side institution.

Vaughn told the Crusader that the usage of Lem’s name was an oversight due to the hectic nature of opening a restaurant.

Carmen Lemons, owner of Lem’s, sent a cease-and-desist letter, and the item was taken off the menu. Vaughn did not share any profits or pay any penalties, according to the report. As of press time, Lem’s has yet to respond to a Tribune request for comment.

