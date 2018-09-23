Chicago brewers dominate hazy IPA awards at nation's most prestigious beer fest

Chicago - hazy IPA capital of the nation?

Quite possibly after Saturday's awards ceremony at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver.

In the inaugural year of GABF adding three "juicy or hazy" categories at the nation's most prestigious beer festival, Chicago breweries scored three awards, including the biggest of all: a gold medal for tiny Alarmist Brewing in the Juicy or Hazy India Pale Ale for a beer called Le Jus, which was honored among a whopping 391 entries.

Also in that same category, Eris Brewery and Cider House, which opened this year, won bronze for a beer called Foiken Haze.

In the Juicy or Hazy Imperial or Double India Pale Ale category, Corridor Brewery & Provisions won silver for a beer called DDH Double IPA.

Corridor also won gold in the Other Belgian-Style Ale category for Pour le Miner, a grisette beer with chamomile and lemon peel.

Other Chicago-area winners included gold medals for: Argus Brewery, in the Other Strong Beer category, for Golden Prairie Doppel Alt; Tighthead Brewing Co., of Mundelein, in the Irish-Style Red Ale category for Scarlet > Fire; and Midnight Pig Beer, of Plainfield, in the Barley Wine-Style Ale category for Chicago Overcoat.

Smylie Brothers Brewing Co. in Evanston, won silver in the Fruit Wheat Beer category for Purple Line, a wheat ale brewed with hibiscus, blueberry and blackberry, which also won GABF medals in 2015 and 2017.

Bronze medals went to Revolution Brewing, for Straight Jacket, in the Wood- and Barrel-Aged Strong Beer category; Maplewood Brewing Co. for Charlatan in the American-Style Pale Ale category; and Werk Force Brewing Co., of Plainfield, in the Double Hoppy Red Ale category, for Bad Polaroid.

The annual GABF took place Thursday to Saturday at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

jbnoel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @hopnotes

MORE COVERAGE

In Trump era, breweries and bars wear politics on their sleeves »

25 beers essential to understanding Midwest brewing »

How Goose Island sale to Anheuser-Busch changed craft beer is detailed in new book by Tribune beer writer Josh Noel »