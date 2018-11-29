Chicago breweries rally for Camp Fire victims with Resilience IPA — even one that vowed never to make an IPA

The brewery that pledged never to make an India pale ale is making an India pale ale.

But at least Dovetail Brewing is doing it for a good reason.

So are 12 other Chicago area brewers, which are joining more than 1,000 colleagues nationally to make Resilience Butte County Proud IPA, a beer supporting those affected by Camp Fire, which killed 88 people in Northern California and left nearly 200 missing.

The project was launched last week by Sierra Nevada Brewing, which was founded in 1979 in Chico, Calif., just west of where the fire did the most damage.

This week, Sierra Nevada brewed Resilience Butte County Proud IPA, a beer it plans to distribute on draft and in 12-ounce cans. All proceeds will be donated to the Camp Fire Relief Fund.

In a letter on its website, the iconic craft brewery asked “every brewer in America” to pitch in by brewing a version of Resilience with the same ingredients, to be poured on draft in the taprooms of participating breweries.

Among those heeding the call was Dovetail, which has been steadfastly committed to brewing mostly German and Belgium styles of beer — that is, not IPAs, the engine of American craft brewing — since opening in 2016.

But, as Dovetail co-founder Hagen Dost said, “It’s the right thing to do.”

“It’s emblematic of what’s great about craft beer,” Dost said. “Technically Sierra Nevada and every other brewery is our competitor — at least (they would be) in any other industry. It’s just not the way craft beer works. It’s a cooperative environment, and when somebody’s down, you help them out.”

Other Chicago-area breweries making a version of Resilience IPA are Alter, BuckleDown, Elmhurst, Flesk, Goose Island, Harbor, Haymarket, Hopvine, Marz, Revolution, Sketchbook and Three Floyds.

While making an IPA is very much in character for those breweries, it will be a first for Dovetail — and it will come with a twist. Dovetail will employ the same malt and hops as the other breweries, but employ a yeast used in its altbier, a classic German style of brown ale.

Though the beer will appear on Dovetail’s taps as Resilience IPA, it will be, at heart, an unusual hybrid: an American-hopped altbier. Dost said the result may be “some additional fruitier notes. It’s going to be really interesting.”

“We just wanted to do it our way,” he said. “It’s important to do it our way and stay within what we normally do and our brewing philosophy.”

Most participating breweries are making the beer this week and will have it on tap by mid-December. Dovetail will make its version next week with the goal of tapping the beer by mid- to late December.

It is likely to be the first and last IPA on Dovetail’s taps.

“We love IPAs,” Dost said. “We just don’t brew them — except to pitch in for a good cause.”

