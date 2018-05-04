Chicago breweries Nevin's, Horse Thief Hollow score gold at World Beer Cup

Chicago-area breweries snagged a handful of awards at the World Beer Cup competition Thursday night, including two gold medals.

Leading the way were Nevin's Brewing Co., of Plainfield, which won gold for Hook & Hatchet in the Vienna-Style Lager category, and South Side brewpub Horse Thief Hollow, which won gold in the Belgian- and French-Style Ale category for Biere de Voleur.

Silver medals went to Two Brothers Brewing in the Belgian- and French-Style Ale category for its legendary Domaine DuPage and to Werk Force Brewing, of Plainfield, for Subtilus in the Historical Beer category.

Half Acre won bronze for Tuna, a 4.7 percent ABV “extra pale ale” in the Session India Pale Ale category.

Other notable winners included gold medals for Galena Brewing Co., of Galena, which won gold in the Classic Irish-Style Dry Stout category and longtime Wrigley Field stalwart Old Style, in the American-Style Lager or American-Style Cream Ale category.

Staged every two years, World Beer Cup medals are awarded at the annual Craft Brewers Conference, an industry meeting and trade show operated by the Brewers Association. Held in Nashville, Tenn., this year, it is a companion competition to the annual awards that the Brewers Association hands out each fall at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver.

