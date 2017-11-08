Chicago Brauhaus closing in December, says owner

After more than five decades in Lincoln Square, Chicago Brauhaus is closing Dec. 11, according to a note posted by a user on LTH Forum.

This is only eight months after co-owner Harry Kempf told the Chicago Tribune that the German restaurant and beer hall was going to stay open. “Nothing is set until I decide," Kempf said at the time.

Rumors about the restaurant’s closure began in March when the owners of Brauhaus’ building started looking for a new tenant, suggesting that Kempf and his brother were planning to retire soon. Social media overflowed wth expressions of sadness at the restaurant’s anticipated shuttering. This week’s official announcement is bringing back those feelings.

“Our sincere, heartfelt appreciation to all our customers and friends — we thank you all,” the note posted online and on tables throughout the restaurant read. “We will miss you and never forget you. Thank you.”

