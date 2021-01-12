Chicago Board of Ethics fines Ald. Carrie Austin’s political committee $145,500

The Chicago Board of Ethics fined embattled South Side Ald. Carrie Austin’s political committee $145,500 for accepting more money in campaign cash from a contributor than is allowed, officials said. Austin accepted $48,500 more from a vendor that’s doing business with the city than is legally allowed, officials said. The board fined the 34th Ward Regular Democratic Committee $145,500 and hit the contributor, Benchmark Construction Company, with a $5,000 fine.