Chicago Black Restaurant Week starts Sunday — here are our recommendations

Chicago Black Restaurant Week kicks off its fourth year Sunday, running through Feb. 17, for more than a week, with not just restaurants and going far beyond city limits.

“It’s along the same lines of Chicago Restaurant Week, only it’s African-American-owned restaurants, beverage businesses and bakeries,” said founder Lauran Smith. Establishments can be found on the North and South sides, as well as suburbs, including Oswego and Melrose Park.

Smith chose to hold the annual event starting the second week of February to honor Negro History Week, the precursor to Black History Month, observed throughout this month.

Unlike Chicago Restaurant Week prix fixe menus, each of the 37 Chicago Black Restaurant Week participants will offer a unique deal, but all prices will end in 19 cents to represent the year.

Here are just a few of the promising recommendations from Smith and the Food & Dining team. Plus early in the week, we’ll eat at several Chicago Black Restaurant Week participants and write about the deals. Follow along at chicagotribune.com/dining.

Bureau Bar, 724 W. Maxwell St. The bar and restaurant in the University Village neighborhood will serve a four-course dinner ($35.19) at its new location.

Flammin, 641 E. 75th St. The modern American restaurant in the Chatham neighborhood has created a Kool-Aid flight ($4.19). You can choose from blue raspberry, fruit punch, lemon-lime, grape and pink lemonade.

Friistyle, 5059 S. Prairie Ave. Who said fries can't be the whole meal? Head to Bronzeville for pommes frites loaded up with toppings like Italian beef with asiago, giardiniera and cheese sauce au jus ($10.19), or grilled chicken, creamy Alfredo sauce and Parmesan cheese ($10.19), and more.

Kimbark Beverage Shoppe, 1214 E. 53rd St. Open since 1963 in Hyde Park, the shop will discount at least 10 percent off the wines of three black-owned wineries: McBride Sisters, Duke of Earl and Love Cork Screw. ($17.19 to $10.19)

Luella’s Gospel Bird, 2009 N. Damen Ave. Chef Michael Grant will offer braised chicken and potato dumplings, with chicken and Crystal Hot Sauce demi-glace ($12.19) during lunch and dinner only, in Bucktown.

Luella's Southern Kitchen, 4609 N. Lincoln Ave. Chef and owner Darnell Reed will present braised short rib with Savannah red rice ($16.19) at dinner only, in Ravenswood.

Chicago Black Restaurant Week runs Feb. 10-17. For participating restaurants see instagram.com/officialchicagobrw. For deals, call restaurants for details.

