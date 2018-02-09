Chicago Black Restaurant Week starts Sunday, with discounts and deals

Chicago Black Restaurant Week returns for a third year in a row beginning this Sunday and running through Feb. 18.

The event is designed to bring recognition and customers to African-American-owned restaurants, bakeries and other food-related businesses in Chicago and surrounding communities.

“There are quite a few hidden gems owned by African-Americans, and we would love for you to get to know just who they are,” explains the Chicago Black Restaurant Week website, which lists participating businesses and their restaurant-week offers and specials.

Lauran Smith, a social media specialist who founded the event, said 26 businesses registered to participate in Chicago Black Restaurant Week this year. Last year, 29 restaurants participated.

“Even though there are not more restaurants registered, consumers are more aware of the week,” she said. “Any type of increase is OK with us. We’re excited.”

New this year will be a different theme for each day of the week. Feb. 13, for example, will be “Eat & GREEK,” a day when Smith said people who belong to Greek lettered organizations — such as fraternities and sororities — are encouraged to wear their Greek clothing and take photos at the restaurants. Feb. 15 will be “Try Something New,” a day to visit a new restaurant or try a new dish, she said, while “Family Love/Date Night” is the apt theme for Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

Smith told the Tribune that there are more women-owned businesses represented this year, including FruVe xPress Juicery, Two Fish Crab Shack, Juiced By Shic! and Tastee Cafe. Also taking part, she added, are 10-year-old Jenesys K. Harris, owner of Pizzazzed Plus, and Nia Williams, 12, of Nia’s Sweet Treets. Other participating restaurants are Lem’s Bar-B-Q, Mikkey’s Retro Grill, and Luella’s Southern Kitchen.

“CBRW 2018” T-shirts priced at $20.18 are for sale at the Chicago Black Restaurant Week website.

Chicago Black Restaurant Week is also participating in Black Chicago Month sponsored by Black Owned Chicago, which will award $50 gift certificates to six winners who support black-owned businesses in February. You can find details at Black Owned Chicago’s website.

Smith created Chicago Black Restaurant Week in 2015 to honor Negro History Week, which was created in 1926 by Carter G. Woodson, the African-American historian. It was a precursor to Black History Month.

wdaley@chicagotribune.com



Twitter @billdaley

