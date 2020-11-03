Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Chicago-area voters shatter records as they cast ballots with ‘a sense of hope and purpose’

November 3, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Javonte Anderson, Laura Rodríguez Presa, Hal Dardick, Shannon Ryan, Kelli Smith
Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune

Chicago-area voters shatter records as they cast ballots with ‘a sense of hope and purpose’