Chicago aldermen reject Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s proposed ordinance that would roll back part of city’s stricter City Hall lobbying rules

Chicago adermen on Tuesday rejected a Mayor Lori Lightfoot-introduced ordinance that would have rolled back part of tougher City Hall lobbying rules for elected officials that the City Council passed late last year. The City Council Ethics Committee voted 16-0 not to send the measure brought forward by Lightfoot months ago to the full council. It would have once again allowed elected officials from outside Chicago to lobby the mayor, aldermen and other city government agencies on behalf of private clients, as long as the public body they represent doesn’t have pending or recurring legislative or contractual matters involving the city of Chicago.