Abel Uribe / Chicago Tribune
Chicago aldermen plan hearing on CPS reopening plan

January 6, 2021
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
John Byrne
Aldermen will meet Monday, as some students return to Chicago public schools, to debate the specifics of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s controversial plan to start getting kids back into classrooms. The City Council Education Committee will hold a subject-matter hearing on the reopening, set to begin hours after preschoolers and some special education students head into school buildings across the city for the first time since last spring.