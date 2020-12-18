Chicago aldermen call for special City Council meeting to address errant police raid on Anjanette Young’s home

With the furor over a wrongful Chicago police raid of a social worker’s home and Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s handling of the fallout showing no signs of abating, a group of aldermen on Friday called for a special City Council meeting days before Christmas to try to order the city to settle the case and stop any legal action against the woman.The move came as Lightfoot announced she had ordered the Law Department to drop its request for sanctions against Anjanette Young’s attorney, Keenan Saulter.