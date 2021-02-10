Terrence Antonio James / Chicago Tribune
Chicago aldermen call for better enforcement of recycling rules for big buildings

February 10, 2021
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
John Byrne
Chicago’s government watchdog on Wednesday highlighted failures by the city to monitor and enforce its recycling program for bigger buildings across the city. Inspector General Joseph Ferguson told a joint City Council committee that enforcement of the ordinance is spotty at best, with ward superintendents only occasionally checking that buildings follow the rules and don’t centralize the results of those investigations.