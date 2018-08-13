Chicago Air and Water Show viewing parties and food specials

Chicago's Air and Water Show flies into town this weekend, bringing a host of aeronautical and nautical spectacles to the city. The event also brings out a host of special viewing parties and food and drink specials, several of which we have compiled for your convenience.

The Metropolitan

Willis Tower, 233 S. Wacker Drive, 67th Floor, 312-876-3200

Willis Tower's private business club The Metropolitan will host a swanky event for the Air Show, inviting folks to scale the Tower and see the show at eye-level with the flyers. This event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday only and offers different ticket options. The minimum ticket at $25 will get you admission and a complimentary drink, while the highest option is a $79 ticket that includes a complimentary drink, access to the buffet and a VIP ticket to the Willis Tower Skydeck - that means you get to skip the line. Tickets: eventbrite.com

Miller Lite Beer Garden

Navy Pier, 700 E. Grand Ave., 312-595-7437

At the east end of Navy Pier, the Miller Lite Beer Garden will host a viewing party for the Air Show on Saturday and Sunday. The celebration will feature live music from local acts all weekend, including both DJs and cover groups. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the Garden's quick-service walk-up window.

Patio at Cafe Brauer

Lincoln Park Zoo, 2021 N. Stockton Drive, 312-507-9053

Inside the Lincoln Park Zoo, the Patio at Cafe Brauer will offer a $4 beer special - with any purchase - to commemorate the Air and Water Show.

Sand Bar Beer Garden

North Avenue Beach, 1600 N. Lake Shore Drive

Head to the Sand Bar Beer Garden pop-up at the northeast corner of the North Avenue Beach Boathouse from 10:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday for the Air and Water Show. It's the only beachfront space that permits alcohol during the event. The free event is first come, first served, and the space can fit up to 250 people. Food and drink will include $6 cheeseburgers, $5 hot dogs, $4 bottles of water, $1 bags of chips and $8 beers.

Shore Club

1603 N. Lake Shore Drive, 312-635-8058

Shore Club will also get in on the lakefront-viewing action with a special meal deal for folks who want to come watch from its patio. Shore Club's brunch and a premium open bar will both be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and both are included in the ticket price, which is $125. The party ends at 2 p.m., but the Club will remain open until 10 p.m. VIP cabanas are also available at an additional cost; contact Shore Club for more information. Tickets: eventbrite.com

Theater on the Lake

2401 N. Lake Shore Drive, 312-414-1313

Just north of North Avenue Beach, Theater on the Lake offers another water-adjacent viewing option, with great sightlines from its three-acre space. The party runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and tickets cost $125 for adults and $50 for children 12 and under. The tickets include catered lunch, an open bar and music. Tickets: eventbrite.com

Chicago Air and Water Show

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 18-19

North Avenue Beach, 1600 N. Lake Shore Drive

Free admission

