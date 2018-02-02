Chi Clipper at Cold Storage in Fulton Market

Cold drinks may not be a go-to during winter, but this concoction featuring chai and apple juice makes a cozy cold-weather drink. Allow us to introduce the Chi Clipper, cool comfort for a winter's night.

George Dickel #8 Whiskey infused with bourbon vanilla chai from Rare Tea Cellars is mixed with house-juiced Golden Delicious apples, Vermont maple syrup and lemon juice. It's shaken, strained over ice and garnished with a hydrated apple chip. Marissa Barlow, who leads the cocktail program, said it's intended to be an inviting cold-weather drink that evokes local orchards, but boosted with a boozy kick. On the menu through March for $12 at Cold Storage.

1000 W. Fulton Market, 312-638-6280, coldstoragechicago.com

