Chester’s Chicken Introduces Five Flavorful New Dipping Sauces, Updated Digital Menu Board Designs, and Refreshed Branded Packaging

The New Year Has Gotten Even Saucier

Birmingham, AL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chester’s Chicken has added five new dipping sauces to their menu to accompany their delicious chicken.

The new flavorful sauces complementing Chester’s fresh fried chicken include:

Chester’s Sauce – which blends bold tangy herbs and spices in a creamy base.

– which blends bold tangy herbs and spices in a creamy base. Honey Mustard Sauce – a thick, creamy sauce flavored with mustard, honey, horseradish, and spices.

– a thick, creamy sauce flavored with mustard, honey, horseradish, and spices. Buffalo Hot Sauce – a flavorful hot sauce with cayenne pepper notes and a smooth, yet spicy flavor.

– a flavorful hot sauce with cayenne pepper notes and a smooth, yet spicy flavor. Ranch Sauce – a blend of dairy notes, herbs, onion, and garlic.

– a blend of dairy notes, herbs, onion, and garlic. BBQ Sauce – a medium bodied barbecue sauce that has sweet notes combined with a natural smoke flavor and a unique blend of spices.

“All five of our delicious new dipping sauces feature new recipes made from high quality ingredients,” said William Culpepper, Vice President of Marketing at Chester’s Chicken. “Consumer data shows that dipping sauces actually drive purchasing behavior, especially with younger consumers, and we are excited to offer great tasting sauces that are a perfect complement to our world-famous chicken.”

Chester’s secret is a family recipe which includes a unique double breading process that has been successful and enjoyed for over 55 years. These five new sauces are the perfect additions to Chester’s Tenders, Bone-In Chicken, Chicken Bites, Chicken Sandwiches, and Potato Wedges.

In addition to the new sauces, Chester’s unveiled a new menu board design and introduced a new line of branded packaging. The new menu is representative of the company’s rebranding efforts and features new permanent menu items, like Chester’s Fried Chicken Sandwich, Chicken Bites, and delicious fried pies.

The new branded packaging is another important element of the company’s brand refresh, featuring bold, bright colors, an updated logo, and a new tag line – “Chicken on the Run”.

“Our new branded packaging and menu boards introduce a more contemporary brand to our consumers. Being largely focused on the c-store segment, “Chicken on the Run” speaks to busy customers who are looking for a fast, fresh meal on the go. And we believe our fresh fried chicken stands out in the crowded marketplace over other competitive offerings.”

In October, the company launched a new website providing the first glimpse into its rebranding efforts. Chester’s addition of new sauce offerings is a part of the company’s enhanced product portfolio which will continue in 2021

About Chester’s Chicken

Chester’s is a leading quick-serve restaurant (QSR) concept, with over 1,300 active locations and more than 50 years of proven success. Chester’s offers high quality, great-tasting fried chicken in convenience stores, truck stops and supermarkets. Chester’s uses only fresh chicken that is specially marinated and double-breaded using an old family recipe. Chester’s menu includes bone-in, tenders and potato wedges as well as breakfast, home-style sides, dipping sauces, and desserts. For more information, visit Chester’s at www.chesterschicken.com .

