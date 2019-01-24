Cheng Cohen Names Gina Malandrino as Newest Partner to Firm

Chicago Firm Unveils New User-Friendly Website and Refreshes Brand Image

Gina Malandrino

Chicago, IL (RestaurantNews.com) Cheng Cohen, the franchise industry’s full service boutique law firm, announced today that Gina Malandrino has been named a partner at the firm, effective January 1, 2019.

“Throughout her time at Cheng Cohen, Gina has consistently demonstrated the partnership values of legal excellence, dedication to the firm and strategic expertise of the franchise industry, all while delivering top performances for clients,” said Amy Cheng, founding partner of Cheng Cohen LLC. “Our people are critical to our mission of providing excellent client service and we are proud to welcome Gina to the partnership. We look forward to Gina’s continued growth and future at Cheng Cohen.”

Gina is a general corporate and commercial transactions attorney, and concentrates her practice on franchise and licensing law, commercial contracts and transactions, private equity financing, mergers and acquisitions, and general corporate and organizational matters. Gina represents a broad range of mature and emerging franchise companies in various industries including hospitality, restaurants, pet care, fitness, motor fuel and convenience stores, and assists franchisors of emerging brands navigate the complexities of developing a franchise program. She also provides ongoing support and assistance to franchisors through all phases of development and operation with everyday business and operations matters they encounter. In her role, she handles all representative matters including drafting disclosure documents, counseling clients on regulatory and compliance issues, negotiating commercial business relationships, rebranding existing franchise systems, establishing joint venture relationships, expanding domestically and internationally, and assisting non-U.S. based franchisors expanding into the U.S. market.

Gina is an active member of the International Franchise Association and the American Bar Association Forum on Franchising. She was also recently co-author on a book for the American Bar Association titled, “Exemptions and Exclusions under Federal and State Franchise Registration and Disclosure Laws.”

As a result of the firm’s continued growth and success, Cheng Cohen recently launched a new website, which is equipped with a modern and responsive design to better serve clients’ needs and assist users looking for information on the firm’s attorneys, practice areas and newsworthy updates. The new site uses the latest technology to ensure compatibility with current browsers and mobile devices. Visit www.chengcohen.com to view the newly designed website.

Cheng Cohen is widely recognized as one of the leading franchise firms in the country providing franchisors, licensors and manufacturers with the comprehensive business-oriented legal services, litigation support and development assistance needed to efficiently and effectively expand their brands around the world. Most recently the firm received Tier 1 recognition in the 2019 U.S. News Best Lawyers® Best Law Firms listing for excellence in franchise law for the ninth year in a row.

About Cheng Cohen, LLC

Established in 2007, Cheng Cohen grew out of a simple credo: to provide uncompromising client service and sound, practical legal advice to franchise and distribution clients for a fair and reasonable fee. Today, the boutique law practice is recognized as one of the leading franchise firms in the country providing franchisors, licensors and manufacturers with the comprehensive business-oriented legal services, litigation support and development assistance needed to efficiently and effectively expand their brands around the world. In addition to its consistent first tier ranking for franchising by U.S. News – Best Lawyers listing of Best Law Firms, Cheng Cohen has also been recognized by Chambers & Partners USA as a leader in franchising for both client service and commercial awareness. Additional information about Cheng Cohen can be found at www.chengcohen.com.

Contact:

Julia Block

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

jblock@fish-consulting.com