Chef's journey from Disney to Dean Spanos to Viejas

Larry Banares, the executive chef at Viejas Casino & Resort, has cooked for musical royalty (Michael Jackson) and actual royalty (the Sultan of Brunei).

He knows the thrill of victory, as a three-time gold medal winner with U.S. culinary Olympics team. And he knows the agony of defeat: The 59-year-old San Diego native and longtime Chargers fan was the private chef for Dean Spanos in the owner’s suite at Qualcomm.

And with a résumé that boasts high-profile top chef stints at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim and aboard the Queen Mary in Long Beach, Banares was well-prepared his latest pressure-cooker position at Viejas, where he oversees a half dozen restaurants and more than 200 chefs, butchers and bakers who execute thousands of meals a week.

One in an occasional series spotlighting casino employees

“Even in a very hectic casino environment, my focus, my calmness helps me and that comes from my experience,” Banares said. “There’s an element of expertise, having worked at those destination properties, that I brought. There’s a level of expectation and I’m all about meeting and exceeding expectations.”

The casino dining clientele is increasingly demanding, which is exciting for a longtime chef.

“It’s a constant challenge to stay fresh,” Banares said. “Food is no longer an afterthought, a byproduct of the gambling, it’s become a reason why you come.”

And when people come to eat at Viejas they’ll find some of the most sophisticated fare of any local casino property.

The menu at The Grove Steakhouse, for example, is a mix of classic meats and sides and surprising, forward-thinking dishes, like the game trio with venison, wild elk and boar.

“It’s one of the things that may have raised an eyebrow in the past, but it’s been one of those things that has just sold,” said the chef, who was born and raised in Linda Vista and graduated from Kearny High.

Viejas’ buffet was also one of the first to update its offerings with such trendy items as cheese and charcuterie boards, fresh-pressed panini, custom street tacos, pho bowls and tapas-style plating.

Putting in long hours isn’t new for the married father of four — who called his wife of 39 years, Arlene, “the most patient woman in the world” — and Banares is about to get even busier. With Viejas’ new all-suites hotel tower, spa and luxury salt-water pool set to open in January, there will also be new food venues and a sizable addition of staff.

“It’s so exciting, we’ve got state-of-the-art kitchen facilities,” Banares said. “It will be a great enhancement to what we already offer as a resort. The experience is going to be even better.”