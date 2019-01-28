Chef's fresh start with Luna Grill

We all know the drill. Indulge over the holidays with a New Year’s vow — OK, resolutions — to eat better, eat clean, lose weight, reduce carbs, cut out sugar and salt ... The list goes on and on, and what it amounts to is the determination that we’re going to punish ourselves for a greater good down the road: our health.

But as we head into February, how are you doing? Still making good on those resolutions? Yeah, I didn’t think so. How about approaching it slightly differently, with food you’ll love that also happens to be healthful?

That’s the approach Ron Oliver takes. After 20 years as chef de cuisine at The Marine Room, Oliver recently became executive chef at Luna Grill, where he is in charge of menu development. If you’ve driven by a Luna Grill (there will be 50 by the end of March) and assumed they were just another fast-food outlet, you’d be wrong. Founded by Sean and Maria Pourteymour in 2004, Luna Grill is a fast-casual family-owned chain that serves Mediterranean cuisine based on non-GMO, preservative-free, antibiotic-free ingredients, often including locally harvested produce. The menu includes spicy feta, freshly made falafel, quinoa tabbouleh, a variety of salads, chicken kabobs, halal lamb kabobs, gyros wraps and even a grass-fed burger.

Oliver considers healthy eating a way of eating that benefits both people and the planet, not a diet. His eyes were opened at age 18 during his first kitchen job in Los Angeles, where he met a guy from Bolivia who taught him about organic, sustainable agriculture. In fact, it’s where he discovered quinoa at a time when it was first being introduced in the U.S.

So when he went to eat at Luna Grill and saw the menu, then went to the condiment station and saw the spice sumac sitting there as an option to flavor dishes instead of salt, he thought, “this was something special.” And later he ended up taking the company’s executive chef position.

Now he can focus on creating Mediterranean cuisine that complements the vision of the Pourteymours, which Maria Pourteymour described as high-quality ingredients simply prepared.

One dish Oliver shared was a sweet and savory Eggplant Tagine. The dish as he prepared it is vegan and gluten free, but along with the eggplant, raisins, green olives and crunchy garbanzo beans you could add chicken, lamb, fish or feta.

Now one of the common objections to healthy food prep is that it can take a long time. This tagine, however, once the ingredients are prepped, only takes about 15 minutes to cook on the stove.

“A tagine is a great example of a plant-based dish, using spices instead of salt to flavor,” Oliver explained. “It’s also a one-pot dish and super easy to make.”

And, while it’s the perfect dish for chilly weather, you can adapt the vegetables to make it seasonal. It reminded me of ratatouille so consider adding zucchini and tomatoes in the summer. Oliver suggested you could put this mixture on whole wheat pizza crust. Or serve it as an appetizer on toasted pita. Or wrapped in pita or lavash as a wrap.

If you’re interested in a twist on grains, how about Oliver’s Freekeh Lentil Pilaf? Freekeh is considered a supergrain. Essentially, it’s wheat harvested while young and green then roasted and cracked. One benefit beyond its earthy flavor is that it’s high in fiber. Pair freekeh with green lentils and a variety of vegetables, including carrots, fennel bulb and leeks, and you have a delightful side dish flavored with bay leaves, shallots, white wine and lemon zest.

Finally, how about making some cheese? Kinda. Oliver’s Mediterranean Yogurt Cheese with Pears is really a treat and could be served either as an appetizer or dessert with the right flavorings.

“What I like about this is that it’s like a homemade cheese, but easy to do,” Oliver said. “It’s also dramatic looking and I can choose and swap out the flavors.”

Essentially what Oliver does is drain plain Greek yogurt of its whey. He uses fat-free yogurt, but you can use yogurt with some fat. Using Greek yogurt, which starts out thick already, will save you draining time. Flavor the yogurt before draining it. In this recipe, Oliver uses sea salt, red chili flakes, dried dill and fresh thyme, but you could choose other spices. Once the yogurt is drained — which takes about 36 hours — you’ll roll the cheese into 1-inch round balls — or into a log. Arrange the cheese on a serving plate with the sliced pears (or other fruit, like apples or persimmons). Then garnish with herbs you’ve used in the cheese, like fresh dill and thyme, as well as red chili flakes, and drizzle with olive oil (or, to my way of thinking, honey for a dessert). You could also use crackers or pita for dipping into the cheese. Oliver also suggested rolling the cheese into balls, placing them in a jar, then pouring olive oil over the balls to submerge them — and giving them as a gift.

Oliver and Maria Pourteymour also have some tips for more healthful but non-deprivation eating:

• Liberally use lemon juice as a salt replacement. It adds flavor to chicken, vegetables and fish.

• Liberally use herbs and spices to add depth to any dish. Sumac is a favorite of both chefs — what Pourteymour describes as a “hidden treasure.” Sprinkle it on rice or a salad. Add it to meatloaf. Oliver is a fan of whole cumin seed, both for its flavor and crunchy texture. He also suggests allspice and cloves.

• Use tahini or tzatziki as dressings for salads or sauces for proteins and roasted vegetables.

• Instead of croutons, add toasted garbanzo beans to top a salad or other dish. Soak dry beans overnight, then toss olive oil and fry for 25 minutes (or roast at 300 degrees until golden brown and crispy, shaking every 10 minutes). Drain and season with sumac.

Eggplant Tagine

Serves 6

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup diced red onion

6 cups eggplant, peeled and diced into 1/2-inch pieces

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons paprika

1 tablespoon grated ginger

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

2 cups tomato juice

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

2 pinches saffron threads

1/4 cup dark raisins

1/3 cup green olives, pitted, quartered

1/4 cup crunchy garbanzo beans

2 tablespoons chopped parsley leaves

Add olive oil to large deep skillet over medium heat. Add onions, eggplant, salt, pepper, garlic, paprika, ginger and cumin. Cover. Cook 5 minutes, stirring often.

Add tomato juice, lemon zest and juice and saffron. Simmer 10 minutes or until liquid coats eggplant, stirring often. Fold in raisins and olives.

Transfer to tagine dish or casserole dish. Garnish with crunchy garbanzos beans and chopped parsley.

Freekeh Lentil Pilaf

Serves 12

1/4 cup olive oil

1 1/2 cups freekeh (spelt berries)

1/2 cup finely chopped shallots

1 cup carrots, peeled and finely diced

1 cup fennel bulb, finely diced

1 cup leeks, white and light green part only, sliced

4 cloves garlic, minced

4 bay leaves

1 cup white wine

4 cups vegetable stock

1 cup green lentils, rinsed

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 lime, zested

2 ounces crumbled feta cheese

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Add 1/4 cup olive oil to stock pot over medium high heat. Add freekeh, shallots, carrots, fennel, leeks, garlic and bay leaves. Cook 2 minutes, stirring often.

Pour in white wine and vegetable stock. Stir in lentils. Season with salt and pepper. Bring to simmer. Cover. Reduce heat to low. Cook 25 to 30 minutes or until lentils and freekeh are both tender. Re-season with salt and pepper if necessary.

Transfer to serving dish. Garnish with lime zest and feta cheese. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil.

Mediterranean Yogurt Cheese With Pears

Ron Oliver makes this recipe using organic fat-free plain Greek yogurt. If you have access to sheep’s milk yogurt, it will give a more authentic Mediterranean flavor.

Serves 2-3; recipe can be doubled

2 cups organic plain yogurt

3/4 teaspoon sea salt

1/8 teaspoon crushed red chili flakes, plus more for garnish

1/4 teaspoon dried dill

2 fresh pears, sliced

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves, finely chopped

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Supplies: cheesecloth, long wooden spoon, water pitcher, two rubber bands

Whisk together yogurt, salt, red chili flakes and dried dill in a bowl until smooth. Place a double layer of cheesecloth in another bowl. Pour the mixture into the cheesecloth. Gather the edges of the cheesecloth together and secure with twine. Tie the loose ends of the twine to the handle of a wooden spoon. Use the spoon to suspend the yogurt over a deep bowl or pitcher to strain. Refrigerate for 36 hours. If the level of the liquid draining from the yogurt reaches the bottom of the cheesecloth, discard some of the liquid.

Remove from refrigerator and open up cheesecloth. Roll the soft cheese into a log shape. Place on a serving platter. Fan the pear slices around the cheese. Garnish with freshly chopped thyme and additional red chili flakes. Drizzle with the olive oil.

