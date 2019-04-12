Allie Beau
Chef Yanitzin Sanchez (aka Yanni) returns with Mercado Cocina, opening in Glenview

From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Phil Vettel
Allie Beau

Chef Yanitzin Sanchez (chef Yanni to her fans) made a name for herself with such restaurants as Mas in the West Loop, Sabor Saveur in Wicker Park and Cine in west-suburban Hinsdale.

And now chef Yanni is back, helming Mercado Cocina (2300 Lehigh Ave., Glenview), which she created with partner Richard Vallejo.

Sanchez returns from a corporate-chef gig in Philadelphia. “I wanted (corporate chef) on my resume,” she said, “but I love Chicago; it’s given me everything I’ve ever had.”

But Glenview?

“I gave a lot of thought as to where to put the business,” she said. “Chicago, my opinion, is saturated right now; maybe the suburbs would be a good opportunity for me. And it’s only a 20-minute drive (from home).”

Sanchez has cooked traditional Mexican, regional Mexican and Mexican-French fusion in the past. At the 75-seat Mercado Cocina, expect simplicity — Sanchez called it a “return to family” — but a lot more regional breadth. “Most people know only one type of Mexican food,” said Sanchez, who said she intends to do a little something about that.

Mercado Cocina will open softly next Thursday; the grand opening will take place the following weekend.

