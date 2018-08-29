Chef, West Hartford Native Adam Greenberg Hoping To 'Beat Bobby Flay' In Food Network Show

“Chopped” grand champion Adam Greenberg, a West Hartford native, is back on Food Network Sept. 6, competing on an episode of “Beat Bobby Flay.”

Greenberg will go up against Las Vegas chef Nicole Brisson in the first battle round using a secret ingredient chosen by Flay, according to an episode description. Guests Anne Burrell and Jaymee Sire will decide which chef’s efforts will bring them through to the final matchup. The advancing chef and Flay will then prepare the same signature dish, and a panel of judges blind-taste the food to choose the ultimate winner.

“For me, this was actually more stressful than ‘Chopped,’” Greenberg said. “There’s an audience for this one; they have a crowd. They’re [located] above you, so they’re really watching you … and it’s Bobby, so there’s added pressure. He doesn’t lose often.”

Greenberg was the executive chef of Barcelona Wine Bar’s West Hartford location for more than four years and later moved into a more corporate role with the company, then relocated to Washington, D.C., in 2015 to assist with the opening of the group’s restaurant there on 14th Street. He’s now working toward opening his own restaurant, Coconut Club, in the nation’s capital by Nov. 1, which he describes as an island-inspired small plates concept with fresh-juice tropical cocktails.

“It’s a very experiential, fun place to be, and that’s what I’m focused on … that when you leave Coconut Club, [you’ll say] ‘Man, that was fun, I felt like I was on vacation,’” he says.

Greenberg will also be one of the guest chefs at Hartford’s upcoming Taste of the Nation event Sept. 30, held at the Goodwin Hotel. “There’s always a part of me that misses New England and misses home,” he says.

“Beat Bobby Flay” airs on Food Network Sept. 6 at 10 p.m. foodnetwork.com/shows/beat-bobby-flay.