Chef shuffles at One Off's Publican and Dove's Luncheonette

One of Chicago’s biggest restaurant groups, One Off Hospitality, today announced chef shuffles at two of its properties, first reported by Chicago magazine.

Dennis Bernard is taking over the chef de cuisine role at Publican. “After making my rounds at One Off Hospitality, I’m happy and humbled to be returning to The Publican," said Bernard in a statement. Bernard has been a longtime One Off chef, working his way from Blackbird to Publican to, most recently, running the ship as chef de cuisine at Dove’s Luncheonette in Wicker Park.

Bernard’s promotion to Publican is not related to former chef Cosmo Goss’ termination in October, insists a spokesperson. Goss’ position governed multiple restaurants, and Bernard is simply replacing the outgoing chef de cuisine, Jacob Saben, who is leaving the restaurant to travel with his family. Goss was fired for his mismanagement of a sexual harassment incident involving a former One Off employee.

Taking Bernard’s role at Dove’s is another One Off staffer, Tom Carlin. Taking on the role of chef de cuisine, Carlin was most recently former head butcher and sous-chef at Publican Quality Meats. Having spent time cooking in Houston, Carlin seems poised to take the over the Dove’s Mexican, Southwest and Southern menu, infusing it with knowledge earned at PQM.

The promotions are lighter news than what has come out of One Off Hospitality in recent months, starting with Goss’ departure. As recently as two weeks ago, the collective was in the news again when it was reported a fired former employee was being accused of embezzling over $600,000 from the group’s Avec and Blackbird restaurants.

