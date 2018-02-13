Chef Sarah Jordan announces new gig

Chef Sarah Jordan of the late Johnny’s Grill is back, but in a new role beyond the kitchen.

Jordan is the new food and beverage director of Bedderman Lodging, overseeing current properties FieldHouse Jones on the Near North Side, Holiday Jones in East Village, and Urban Holiday Lofts in Bucktown.

When last we heard from Jordan in November, Johnny’s Grill had just closed after a two-year revival in Logan Square by management company Element Collective. Previously, the native of Ireland and the Jean Banchet Pastry Chef of the Year award winner in 2013, had worked at Blackbird, GT Fish & Oyster and Boka.

“I get to dabble in the kitchen when I want to be in the kitchen,” she said. “It’s a very diverse position, and I’m really enjoying it.”

So far, Jordan has added to the menu at FieldHouse Jones’ all-day cafe DropShot a new Fresno chile-spiked breakfast croissant sandwich, a fully loaded avocado toast with chimichurri sauce, plus a double cheeseburger with house-made bread and butter pickles.

Next, a basement speak-easy lounge called the Janitor’s Closet is in the works.

“I was a little burnt after my last restaurant,” said Jordan. “I wasn’t even looking for a new job, but this sounded like what I should be looking for, working with super-cool people.”

“Some of my old employees have been reaching out to me,” she added. “It’s like we’re getting the band back together.”

DropShot, 312 W. Chestnut St., 312-496-3014, www.fieldhousejones.com

lchu@chicagotribune.com



Twitter @louisachu

