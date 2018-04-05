Chef Sarah Grueneberg collaborating with Honey Butter Fried Chicken on special sandwich

Top chef Sarah Grueneberg’s limited-edition Spicy Chicken Parm Sandwich drops next week at Honey Butter Fried Chicken in Avondale.

This latest Clucker Collaboration, a quarterly charitable series launched by HBFC chefs and owners Christine Cikowski and Josh Kulp, will be available April 10-15.

Expect fried chicken strips, Calabrian chile pimento cheese, spicy tomato sauce and fresh basil on the buttery house bun. You can also substitute local Phoenix Bean brand tofu for the chicken, an option available for all sandwiches.

One dollar per sandwich will be donated to Grueneberg’s charitable organization of choice: Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, the Chicago children’s charity has long served as a solution for kids in crisis since 1887.

The Monteverde chef will also host the new local television show “Dishalicious,” launching April 6 on the public television station WTTW.

$11. Honey Butter Fried Chicken, 3361 N. Elston Ave., 773-478-4000, www.honeybutter.com

