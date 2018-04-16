Chef’s pasta is simple elegance

In season two of Food Network’s “Best Baker in America,” nine professional bakers from across the country will find their skills put to the test each week as they compete for a cash prize. The season premiere of the show is at 9 p.m. Monday, May 7.

Host of the show is chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Scott Conant, who will be familiar to fans of two other Food Network shows — “Chopped” and “Top Chef.” As a chef, he’s best known for Italian cuisine, with restaurants that include Fusco in New York City, The Ponte in Los Angeles, Mora Italian in Phoenix and the new Masso Osteria in Las Vegas.

Conant shared this simple but elegant pasta recipe.

Fettuccine With Escarole and Wild Mushrooms

Yields 4 servings

1/3 cup olive oil

5 cloves garlic, sliced very thin

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

8 ounces domestic or wild mushrooms (a mix is nice), wiped clean, stemmed and sliced or broken into bite-size pieces

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 medium head of escarole, any wilted outer leaves discarded, well washed and dried, and chopped into 1- or 2-inch pieces

1 pound fettuccine

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

In a large sauté pan, heat the olive oil over a medium-high heat.

When the olive oil begins to shimmer, add the garlic and red pepper flakes.

Take the pan off the heat and cook the garlic in the hot oil, stirring or swirling it to prevent scorching, until the garlic is very fragrant and has just started to take on some color about 2-3 minutes.

Return the pan to the heat, add the mushrooms, season with ample salt and pepper and cook, stirring, until the mushrooms release most of their liquid, about 4 minutes.

Add the chopped escarole and cook, stirring, until wilted, about 4 minutes. Keep warm.

Meanwhile, cook the pasta until just al dente. Reserve about 1 cup of the pasta water and drain the pasta.

Add the pasta and about 1/4 cup of the reserved pasta cooking water to the escarole and the mushrooms, return the heat to medium-high, and toss everything together well.

Taste and add additional salt and pepper, keeping in mind that the escarole can use a good amount of salt to bring out its flavor.

The pasta “sauce” should seem a bit creamy from the starch released by the pasta; if too dry, add a bit more of the cooking liquid.

Divide the pasta among four warm bowls and sprinkle each with some cheese and parsley.

Recipe courtesy of chef and Food Network host Scott Conant.

