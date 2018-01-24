  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine

The Chef’s Corner: Scott Wiener | PMQ Pizza Magazine

From blog.scottspizzatours.com
The Chef’s Corner: Scott Wiener | PMQ Pizza Magazine

The Chef’s Corner: Scott Wiener | PMQ Pizza Magazine:

WHOA my recipe was featured in PMQ Pizza Magazine! I developed this to be made at a pizzeria called Liberty Hall in Lambertville, NJ. It’s suuuuuper taste with summer vibes!

Continue reading at Scott's Pizza Tours