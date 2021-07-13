Chef Pano Karatassos Opens Lamb Shack, A New Ghost Kitchen in Atlanta Offering Authentic Greek Eats for Delivery

Executive chef at acclaimed Atlanta restaurant Kyma opens ghost kitchen delivering authentic Mediterranean pitas with lamb, octopus and more for lunch

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chef Pano I. Karatassos opened Lamb Shack today, the first ghost kitchen in Atlanta to offer a selection of natural, organic, authentic and high-end Greek flavors and ingredients for lunch delivery. Chef Pano created the new concept in response to the trend for increased takeout during COVID-19 as well as to use the kitchen in his upscale Greek dining restaurant to deliver fast, quality lunchtime Greek eats since Kyma only serves dinner.

“Before the pandemic we didn’t really do to-go style food at Kyma, since we pride ourselves not only on freshness but beautiful presentation and that’s hard to do with takeout,” said Pano I. Karatassos, founder and executive chef at Kyma as well as Executive Chef of Buckhead Life Restaurant Group. “Since my lamb pie gained fame after my win on Beat Bobby Flay I’ve been contemplating how to bring Kyma’s modern Greek dishes to the masses in a more casual way. Lamb Shack is the perfect vehicle to offer delicious, customizable salads and pitas and other authentic, healthy Greek fare for lunch takeout. And the ghost kitchen model creates another business opportunity for the staff and the restaurant – a positive for everyone on the team.”

The Lamb Shack menu lets guests enjoy the best flavors of Greece while providing top of the line, high-end ingredients. Lamb is an all-natural leg of lamb from Superior Farms slow cooked for 12 hours with caramelized Vidalia onions and garlic. Pork is an all-natural Berkshire pork leg and belly from Heritage Farms, slow cooked for six hours with smoked paprika. Chicken is an all-natural chicken breast from Joyce Farms, gently poached with Vidalia onion, lemon and oregano. Salmon is all-natural from the Faroe Islands and slow baked with olive oil, lemon and dill. Organic tofu is poached with olive oil, thyme and garlic. And Kyma’s signature Spanish octopus is oak wood grilled and prepared with Chef Pano olive oil and aged red wine vinegar.

If guests order a pita or a salad, they choose one of the above proteins, then pick a spread (roasted red pepper and feta, kalamata olive, grilled eggplant and Greek yogurt, hummus, or tzatziki) and top with any or all of the following garnishes: arugula, Roma tomatoes, crumbled feta, marinated red onions and French fries.

For people who want a ready-made pita or salad, Chef Pano offers his favorite dish for each protein. In addition to pitas and salads, Lamb Shack offers Chef Pano’s famous (Beat Bobby Flay) lamb pie, grilled octopus, spanakopita, grape leaves and even Chef Pano’s Greek donuts made daily with crushed walnuts and wild-thyme honey from the Chef Pano specialty Greek product line.

Lamb Shack is available for delivery via Uber Eats, DoorDash and mylambshack.com , and curbside pickup at Kyma directly.

Kyma continues to be open for dinner, serving its award-winning menu both inside and on the covered patio. Special weekly features include mixologist Andrej Pop offering and interactive drink-making classes Tuesday through Thursday, and his specialty martini selections for $7 on Tuesday evenings. Sunday features half price Greek sparkling wines and Thursday is DJ Night, with Project B turning the Ouzo Bar and outdoor patio into a space reminiscent of the most renowned lounges in Mykonos.

For more information about Chef Pano products, visit: www.chefpano.com . For information about Kyma, visit https://buckheadrestaurants.com/restaurant/kyma/ For more information about Lamb Shack, friend, follow and favorite on Instagram, Facebook or online at www.MyLambShack.com .

