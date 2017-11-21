Chef Nyesha Arrington is back with a new restaurant in Santa Monica

From a new Robertson Boulevard cocktail bar to bone broth on Melrose Avenue, here’s what’s happening in the L.A. food and drink world.

Sophomore project: Chef Nyesha Arrington is back with a new restaurant called Native in Santa Monica. The “Top Chef” alum, who opened the now-closed Leona in Venice in 2015 (and left the restaurant earlier this year), has taken over the space formerly occupied by the Santa Monica Yacht Club. Arrington’s menu highlights ingredients from Weiser Family Farms, Coleman Family Farms and the Tehachapi Heritage Grain Project, with dishes such as Tehachapi grain porridge; crushed rutabaga with injera crumble; and short rib “rolled” dumplings with Brussels sprouts and bone marrow jus. General manager Julian Kurland has put together a beverage list that focuses on local wine and beer, and Adam Flamenbaum is behind the cocktail program. The 95-seat space includes both indoor and outdoor seating and was designed by Breegan Jane. 620 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite A, Santa Monica, (310) 458-4427, www.eatnative.la

Cut it up: There’s a new butcher shop in Fairfax called Standing’s Butchery, just around the corner from Pink’s Hot Dogs. Opened by Jered Standing (formerly of Belcampo Meat Co.), the shop specializes in heritage breed pork, pastured poultry raised by small farmers in California and 100% grass-fed beef and lamb. You can also buy jars of bone broth made with the shop’s leftover bones. 7016 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 413-2212, standingsbutchery.com

Cocktail time: The first new opening at the Robertson Plaza — the area is undergoing a major renovation — is a cocktail bar called Bibo Ergo Sum. Owner Tait Forman, who is responsible for bringing concession cocktails to ArcLight theaters, teamed with Proprietors LLC (the folks behind the Walker Inn, the Normandie Club and Honeycut) to open the bar. And the name? It translates to “I drink, therefore I am” in Latin. The cocktails were designed to pay homage to the silver screen, with an opening menu inspired by the movie “The Prestige.” Drinks include a take on a margarita made with cinnamon, French curaçao and dehydrated orange salt; and a deconstructed dirty martini served with a sidecar of olive leaf soda. The space seats 80 with 16 seats at the bar (no standing room). 116 N. Robertson Blvd., Los Angeles, biboergosumla.com

Mr. Robata: Azumi Ltd., the lifestyle hospitality group behind the restaurants Zuma, Roka London, Oblix and Etaru, plans to open Inko Nito, a new robatayaki in the downtown L.A. Arts District in December. Chefs Hamish Brown and Oliver Lorenz are behind the menu of sushi, robata meat, fish and vegetables. Highlights include salmon tataki; snow crab tempura; chicken tsukune and baby back pork ribs with chile and Japanese whiskey glaze. To drink there are still and carbonated cocktails on tap, beer on tap and sake. 225-227 S. Garey St., Los Angeles, www.inkonitorestaurant.us

