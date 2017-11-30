Chef Jared Wentworth departs Regards to Edith restaurant, which opened in October

Chef Jared Wentworth is out as executive chef at Regards to Edith, the West Loop restaurant inspired by historic Maxwell Street. News of Wentworth’s departure was first reported by Eater Chicago.

He is no longer with Heisler Hospitality, confirmed a spokesperson. Wentworth remade Trench in Wicker Park for Heisler, receiving three stars by Tribune restaurant critic Phil Vettel, before it closed after eight months.

Chef de cuisine Eric Michael takes Wentworth’s place at Regards to Edith, where he’s also worked since opening in October.

The upscale Maxwell Street menu will remain, with fan-favorite items, including a pizza puff ($14) with burrata, marinara and pepperoni oil, and a Deli Counter Fizz cocktail ($13) with Jeppson’s Malort, Bison Grass vodka, pineapple shrub, lemon, soda water and celery.

Weekend brunch service begins Dec. 30 and will include New Year’s Day, which is a Monday next year.

Wentworth is a founding partner of Longman & Eagle in Logan Square and Dusek’s in Pilsen, but he is no longer involved in day-to-day operations, said a spokesperson for the restaurants’ group 16" on Center.

Wentworth could not immediately be reached for comment.

Regards to Edith, 326 N. Morgan St., 312-763-6564, www.regardstoedith.com

