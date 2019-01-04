Chef Ian Davis departs Band of Bohemia

Ian Davis, the executive chef at Band of Bohemia (4710 N. Ravenswood Ave.), has left the restaurant. His final service at Band of Bohemia was on New Year’s Eve, but that fact was not announced in advance.

“We’ve known (about Davis’ departure) for a while, but we didn’t want to exploit that it was his last night,” said co-founder Craig Sindelar.

Sindelar said the mutual parting of ways was based on artistic differences.

“We don’t want to lose any of our concept or our idea of what Band of Bohemia is, and he was looking for something a bit different,” Sindelar said. “So he will venture off and do his own thing. We will have very nice news (about Band of Bohemia) later next week.”

Davis joined the restaurant in July. He arrived with a glittering resume, which included work at Momofuku (as chef de cuisine) and Jean-Georges in New York, and Tru and Blackbird in Chicago. He quickly impressed guests and critics with his visually stunning, globally influenced dishes.

“A lot of great memories were built here,” Davis posted on his Instagram account. “A lot of laughter, growing and maturing done here. Oh, and we cooked our a-- off. Thank you to all that supported my run @bandofbohemia. It was real. Excited for what this year has in stored (sic).”

