Chef-curated 'small plates' from Hillshire Snacking

The pick: Hillshire Snacking Small Plates

Why they rate: The Hillshire Snacking line now has 15 varieties of chef-curated snack packs that will appeal to adults as well as discriminating kids. Billed as “a snack above,” the combos have natural ingredients and interesting pairings and are portioned to be enjoyed on the go.

Among the small plate varieties are Uncured Spanish Style Chorizo with Natural Monterey Jack Cheese & Salted Almonds (14 g protein; 350 calories); Genoa Salame with Natural White Cheddar Cheese & Toasted Rounds (16 g protein; 310 calories), and new Rosemary Turkey Breast with Natural Gouda Cheese & Toasted Rounds (15 g protein; 220 calories).

Info: The small plates are priced at about $3 each. Find them locally at Vons, Ralphs and Target stores, along with many convenience stores. Learn more online at www.hillshiresnacking.com.