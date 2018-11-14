Chef Carla Hall dishes on quick and cozy tips for Friendsgiving hosting

Thanksgiving has become an extended affair. From Black Wednesday drinking to navigating hordes of shoppers on Black Friday, the holiday is more than a big family dinner on the fourth Thursday of November. One of our favorite turkey day extras? Friendsgiving.

Whether you throw an extra Friendsgiving party to complement your family dinner or celebrate Friendsgiving exclusively, you want to do it in style, and chef Carla Hall knows a thing or two about foodie festivities.

As a former co-host on ABC’s “The Chew” and contestant on “Top Chef” and “Top Chef All-Stars,” Hall became a fan favorite thanks to her bubbly personality and passion for cooking with love. Her latest cookbook, “Carla Hall’s Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration,” explores the history of soul food by way of Hall’s Nashville roots.

Hall shared her pro tips for throwing a fabulous Friendsgiving shindig complete with delicious food, drinks everyone can enjoy and new traditions with the friends we call family.

Plan your menu, and cater to the strengths of potluck bedfellows

I use a book club analogy: When I was in a book club, we always had a book, and we always had people bring dishes that pertained to wherever the book took place, right? There was one girl who never cooked. So we’re like, “OK, you are bringing the wine and the bread.” Or maybe she learned how to make a really delicious salad dressing. Or maybe you say, “Look, I know you don’t cook, but I found this recipe that would be really great, and I think that you could make it. Do you want to try it?” You need to have your menu in mind, and what that looks like.

Don’t sweat the place setting

Honestly, you know what I would do? I wouldn’t worry about mixing and matching. I really wouldn’t. It’s a potluck style, so if you have a set of four, maybe somebody just brings another set of four, and you mix your flatware and your plates and your glasses. That is something else that somebody can bring.

That goes for a tablecloth, too.

When I was doing this and I was young with no money, I would use sheets, or you can go and get a remnant of fabric from a fabric store. For a couple bucks, you’re good.

Watch your space, and remind your friends to cook before they arrive

If you’re in an apartment, and you don’t have that much space, maybe you want to delegate where people are making some kind of a casserole, dressing or whatever in their own kitchen and bringing it in a way where it’s still warm and hot, so you don’t have to do anything.

That’s another thing. When people bring things, it needs to be done, because you don’t have space. So let’s say you have this beautiful butternut squash and apple salad, then you would have your toasted pecans or pumpkin seeds on the side, and you have your dressing in a jar. So when you get there, you already have it in the bowl that it’s going to be served in.

Think about where your dishes are going to go afterwards. Have tubs or a place for them. When you’re coming back into the kitchen, you don’t have counter space. You need a designated place for those things so it won’t drive you crazy. Then you can do your dishes in batches, and have everybody help. Make it a party. Throw on some music. Have a game, so you’re rotating through it all.

Make a customizable drink bar

I do a sweet-tea simple syrup in my new cookbook. Simple syrup is equal parts sugar and water, so, while that is dissolving, and once it comes up to a light simmer, I throw in a tea bag. You can throw in any tea bag. It can be mint tea, black tea, chai, whatever the base is for your cocktail. Once you have that you can really get creative. That becomes the base of your cocktail. Then you’re going to add some sparkling water to make it a little fizzy. Now, if you want there to be alcohol, you have your mixer on the side. Being from the South, people like tea, so in that case, you maybe do bourbon. But you can do any kind of thing to go with it. I would have all the components right there, and have the alcohol separately, in this case. I don’t drink, so whoever doesn’t drink can have the option with the sparkling water. And, if you do drink, you can add the bourbon. Then, you also haven’t poured all of your bourbon into this drink, in case you don’t finish it all.

Don’t be afraid to “zhuzh” up basic recipes or break from tradition

I did an entire dinner one year for my nephew’s graduating class for Easter, and I was really busy. I wanted to invite the family over after church. The day before I went to a nice grocery store. I got all of the food from there, and I zhuzhed it. So if it was like a regular chicken salad, then I would take herbs, I would take fruit, and I would just zhuzh it. So in this case, there are lots of vegetables. If you’re going to do a green bean casserole, get the green beans. Maybe they have some sauteed mushrooms. All you have to do is a quick little bechamel, throw the mushrooms in there, and that becomes your green bean casserole. Get some little crispies on top.

For me, being Southern and having soul food, I think that’s traditional. But then when I ask other people if they have these things, they’re like, “No.” But I think most Southerners would get it. We don’t do mashed potatoes, but we love roasted vegetables. So I roast these tiny fingerling potatoes in oil, smash them, and then make a brown-butter-and-sage drizzle to put over them. You don't have to just do potatoes. You could do some other root vegetables, and that sage, when they're charred, makes them feel like they are this warm Thanksgiving fare.

I always change my cranberry sauce, but I have to have it. Some years I'll do port wine in my cranberry sauce. Other times, I'll do apples and ginger. And cranberry sauce is so easy, you know, you take the cranberries, put a little bit of sugar and maybe some cinnamon, and take some rinds of orange or lemon. You can use port or red wine to mix that up a bit.

The one other thing that I do every year — I break my turkey down like a chicken, so I have parts. So I can do half the turkey, or even a third of it one way, and then the other half is something totally, completely different.

Make the meal a cultural exchange

I think the great thing about Friendsgiving is that you don't have to follow the rules that you did as a child.

We can create something new with friends. You're sort of untethered and free to create something new. Your friends are going to come from different places. They're going to have different cultural backgrounds. They're going to be from all over the country. So you might say, "Bring your favorite side," which is something that you may never have had. Whereas, if I'm going with my family, I want the cornbread stuffing, I want the mac and cheese, I want the collard greens — I want all of those things that say home to me with my family. But with Friendsgiving, it's an opportunity to sort of mix it up and see into somebody else's world. Like, "What did you all have? Why don't you bring that?”

Sharing other people's experiences, that's the best, and you feel a little bit relieved of not being tethered to the holiday as it is in your head with your family. Then you can make new traditions. I think that that's the best part.

This interview was edited and condensed for clarity.

adlukach@redeyechicago.com | @lucheezy

RedEye deputy editor Sadé Carpenter contributed.

Looking for more to do in Chicago? »