Chef Battle Nationals Comes to Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas Feb 10-12

15 Award-Winning Chefs from Around the U.S. Compete over a Three-Day Tournament

Las Vegas, NV ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chef Battle, produced by EatertainMint Events , is hosting its inaugural national cooking competition at Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas from Monday, February 10, 2020 through Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Fifteen chefs from the East Coast to the West Coast and in between, and even Hawaii, are coming to Las Vegas to receive national bragging rights, a cash prize and more.

The three-day tournament will have two rounds. Half of the chefs will compete on Night One, Monday, February 10, 2020 beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the other half will compete on Night Two, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 beginning at 5:30 p.m. The chefs will have one hour to create their best dish for the judges and then create bites for the crowd to help decide the top three from each night. The preliminary rounds are hosted by Michael Politz, Founder and Editor-in-Chief at Food & Beverage Magazine.

The top three chefs from Monday and Tuesday will advance to the finals hosted by Shaun O’Neale, Masterchef Season 7 Winner, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

The 2020 Competing Chefs:

Oscar Sanchez, Chef Battle Las Vegas Winner

Khaddy Dublin, Chef Battle San Diego Winner

Taylor Figueroa, Chef Battle Portland Winner

LaDonna Bell, Chef Battle Quad Cities Winner

David Adlard, Chef Battle Spokane Winner

Ariella Katzberg, Chef Battle Orange County Winner

Chris Jones, Chef Battle Kansas City Winner

Brittiney Moore, Chef Battle Charleston Winner

Brandon Yamaski, Chef Battle Hawaii Winner

Deanna Delmar, Chef Battle Hawaii Winner

Justin Scardina, Chef Battle Chicago Winner

Travis Tveit, Chef Battle Spokane Winner

Jon VanHusen, Chef Battle Las Vegas Winner

April Muhammad, Chef Battle Alabama Winner

Mike Pascua, Chef Battle Orange County Winner

Chefs are challenged with limited equipment, limited ingredients and limited time to make their best dish. Each chef is allowed one sous chef to assist with their creation. The dishes are judged on appearance, creativity and taste. The 15 chefs previously competed in local and regional battles in over 20 cities in 2018 and 2019 to qualify for Chef Battle Nationals. The pantry is sponsored by Fresh and Less Market and media partners include Food + Travel and Food & Beverage Magazine .

Eventgoers will experience a live cooking show, bites from the competing chefs, voting ballot and Hofbräu beer sponsored by Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas and Breakthru Beverage . To purchase tickets for a single day or three-day VIP pass, go to https://chefbattle2020.eventbrite.com .

About Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas

The Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas is the first German/Bavarian beer hall and restaurant in Las Vegas which creates a true Bavarian beer hall experience that is even more than a dining adventure. No ordinary restaurant, Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas is an energetic party daily, with authentic German bands, boisterous sing-alongs, dancing in the aisles and on the benches, and premium Hofbräu beer. From its hand-painted ceilings and live bands to its imported beer and delicious food, Bavarian hospitality abounds. Guests can savor schnitzel, sausages, sauerbraten, pretzels and so much more.

About Eatertainmint Events

Eatertainmint Events, previously Social Power Hour, is an award-winning event production and planning company that partners with hospitality charities. The company has produced events in over 25 cities with its signature events including Donut Fest, Wine Bash, Chef Battle, Bartender Battle and more. Eatertainmint has partnered with notable brands including Walmart, Hofbräuhaus, STK, Deep Eddy Vodka, Coca-Cola, Uber, SpotHero and more.

