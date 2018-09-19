Cheesesteaks, '80s nostalagia reign supreme at Bayou owners' newest eatery, now open daily

The wait is over.

The owners of the popular Bayou restaurants invite you to dine with Slimer from Ghostbusters,” Sloth from “The Goonies” and Michelangelo from “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” at their newest eatery, Wiz Kidz.

The cheesesteak-centric spot, featuring wallpaper with cartoon renderings of Mr. T, Ronald Reagan and other 1980s icons, “officially opened” Wednesday at 65 E. Elizabeth Ave. in Bethlehem, according to co-owner Mo Taylor.

Taylor and his partner, Cristian Duarte, over the past few weeks held four Wiz Kidz “sneak peeks,” where they’d open the restaurant for a day in order to fine-tune operations, but the restaurant is now open seven days a week, Taylor said.

Beef and chicken cheesesteaks include the Wiz Kid (house wiz, onions and American and Cooper cheese), 610 (house cheese blend, house marinara, onions and pickles), Judgement Day (spicy pepper relish, onions, house wiz and American and Cooper cheese) and Cali (tomato aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion and American and Cooper cheese).

The Wiz Kid is $8 and the other three selections are $9, Taylor said.

Other menu highlights include fresh-cut fries, pierogies and vanilla and chocolate milkshakes (available with candy mix-ins).

Wiz Kidz, on the ground floor of the Pinnacle @ 65 apartment complex and across the street from Moravian College’s athletic stadium, is Morris and Taylor’s first quick-service eatery.

The restaurateurs, who have become known as the “Bayou Boys” following their successful Southern-inspired concept that debuted in Bethlehem in 2014 and of which a second location was introduced in downtown Easton last summer, also operate Queen City BBQ and Cork & Cage craft beer store in downtown Allentown.

Wiz Kidz, with around 15 indoor seats and 24 outdoor seats, further pays tribute to the 1980s with retro music and movies.

Taylor, born in 1979, and Duarte, born in 1982, remember the era fondly and chose to incorporate Lego displays, tiles representative of pixelated video games and other memories of their childhoods into the décor.

The restaurant’s name itself is a nod to “Whiz Kids,” an ‘80s television series following four teenagers who use their knowledge of computers to become amateur detectives and solve crimes.

“When we grew up, people were opening up 1950s-style diners out of nostalgia,” Duarte said. “So, we are now throwing it back to our generation’s childhood.”

Wiz Kidz is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. this week, but hours will likely expand in the coming weeks, Taylor said. Info: wizkidzlv.com.

