Cheese Galore and More relocates to Federal Hill Store

Longtime Cross Street Market vendor Cheese Galore and More has relocated to Federal Hill.

The new store at 1125 S. Charles St. opened in July less than a block from the shop’s former location, according to owner and founder Sharon Johnson.

The roughly 1,600-square-foot shop is four times the size of her former stall in the market and will allow Johnson to expand her array of offerings. And for the first time, she has a liquor license permitting her to sell wine and beer for both in-store consumption and carryout.

“I have a lot more room and can feature more products now from local businesses,” she said.

In addition to cheeses and cheesecakes, the store also sells jams, honey, nut butters and coffee.

Johnson said she began looking around earlier this Spring after officials of the Cross Street Market announced that tenants would have to close during renovations. Though the Market later determined that it could carry on its repairs while working around the merchants, by then Johnson had learned that the Charles Street location was becoming available.

“I hadn’t planned on leaving Cross Street Market,” she said. “But this was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”

