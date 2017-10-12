[Cheese] Curd Nerds Rejoice on October 15

10 Things You Need to Know Before You Celebrate National Cheese Curd Day
Prairie du Sac, WI (RestaurantNews.com) Culver’s, the Wisconsin-based restaurant chain known for championing Cheese Curds, created a list of the 10 things to know before celebrating National Cheese Curd Day on Sunday, October 15.
“We’ve always nerded out over our love for Cheese Curds and have a lot of fun bringing our favorite Midwestern delicacy to guests all over the country,” said Julie Fussner, vice president of marketing at Culver’s. “Whether you’re a Curd Nerd like us or looking to have your first curd experience, we hope you’ll celebrate with us on National Cheese Curd Day.”
About Culver’s
For over 30 years, Culver’s guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers over 600 family-owned and operated restaurants in 24 states. The restaurants’ nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen, beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com, www.culvers.com/facebook, www.twitter.com/culvers or www.instagram.com/culvers.
Contact:
Becca Vollmer
608-256-6357
bvollmer@hiebing.com
The ‘genius’ has amassed a fan base that includes celebrity Jimmy Fallon