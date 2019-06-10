Cheers to Summer with $1 Bojangles’ Sweet Legendary Iced Tea

Plus, on National Iced Tea Day, enter to win 1,000 free cups of Southern refreshment

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Whether this summer finds you on-the-go with friends or chillin’ with family, y’all know that nothing beats sipping a tall, ice-cold glass of Bojangles’ Legendary Iced Tea. And beginning today, on Monday, June 10 (officially National Iced Tea Day), you can enjoy any size cup of our classic tea – even our celebrated 32-ounce cup – for just $1 at participating locations across the Southeast for a limited time.

Unlike some other places, we steep our Southern tea the old-fashioned way in small batches, and you can taste the difference. Why else would we call it legendary? Our magically sweet beverage pairs well with any Bojangles’ biscuit sandwich or combo and satisfies even during the hottest of Southern days. And at $1 for a limited time, you won’t find a cooler summertime value.

“Our Legendary Iced Tea is timeless, and has refreshed Bojangles’ fanatics for decades,” said Jackie Woodward, chief marketing officer for Bojangles’. “It’s a Southern staple, and with the arrival of summer, there’s no better time for us to share this promotion. Bojangles’ fans, grab a cup of our sweet tea and join us in toasting to summer!”

Speaking of National Iced Tea Day, Bojangles’ is giving away one thousand cups of Legendary Iced Tea to one lucky fan. Simply follow Bojangles’ on Instagram and enjoy the journey of Cuppy – Bojangles’ unofficial mascot – as this lovable, wide-eyed 32-ounce cup of tea treks along the South Carolina coast for a day of fun, mischief and of course, Bojangles’.

How about some free tea on National Iced Tea Day? Sign up for Bojangles’ E-Club and receive a free half-gallon of Legendary Iced Tea with any purchase. Please note Bojangles’ $1 Legendary Iced Tea offer does not apply to half-gallons and is available only at participating locations for a limited time. Pricing does not include applicable taxes.

About Bojangles’, Inc.

Bojangles’, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles’® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful fixin’s (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. At December 30, 2018, Bojangles’ had 759 system-wide restaurants, of which 319 were company-operated and 440 were franchised restaurants, primarily located in the Southeastern United States. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles’ on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

