Cheers to National Margarita Day at these Lehigh Valley restaurants

Old Man Winter may be sticking around for another month, but you can daydream about summer while savoring tropical flavors on Thursday, National Margarita Day, at several Lehigh Valley Mexican restaurants.

Casa Toro Mexican Grill, 7001 Route 309, Coopersburg: $7 tropical margaritas all day throughout the restaurant and bar, plus $6 happy hour house margaritas (at the bar only) 4:30-6:30.

Fiesta Ole, 1116 Chestnut St., Emmaus, is offering $5.99 house or flavored margaritas, on the rocks or frozen, all day. Info: 610-966-5522.

Mesa Modern Mexican, 42 S. Third St., Easton: $5 strawberry rhubarb and verdita-rita margaritas, all day. Info: 610-829-2101.

On the Border, 909 Airport Center Drive, Hanover Township, Lehigh County, on Feb. 9 began offering $2 house margaritas — frozen, on the rocks, salt or no salt — and is continuing the offer through Thursday. It’s also featuring $5 Patron shots. Info: 484-240-3826.

Tacos y Tequila, 20 Kunkle Drive, Palmer Township, is offering $2.22 small margaritas and $10 margarita pitchers. Info: 610-438-4554.

Torre, 2960 Center Valley Parkway, Center Valley, is offering $6 margaritas, on the rocks or frozen, all day. 610-841-9399.

Another spot to consider is My Tequila House in Whitehall Township.

