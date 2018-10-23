Cheers to more beers: Hokey Beverage stages comeback in Whitehall

Once again, beer abounds at 3144 N. Front St. in the Hokendauqua section of Whitehall Township.

The building, which has been home to Bock Beverages and other beer stores over the past several decades, found new life a few months ago when Hokey Beverage opened in the structure’s renovated first-floor space.

The new business carries more than 350 varieties of beer, including selections from Fegley’s Brew Works, Funk Brewing Co., HiJinx Brewing Co., Weyerbacher Brewing and other Lehigh Valley craft breweries.

“We also have a lot of regional beers from breweries like Troegg’s, Sly Fox and Yards,” owner Berny LoBaido said.

Hokey Beverage, which held a soft opening in May, offers popular domestics such as Budweiser, Samuel Adams and Yuengling Lager, as well as in-demand imports such as Guinness, Heineken and Stella Artois.

Other craft breweries represented range from Maryland’s Flying Dog Brewery and Michigan’s Founders Brewing Co. to New York’s Southern Tier Brewing Co. and Colorado’s New Belgium Brewing Co.

Various sizes, including six-packs and cases, are available at room temperature or chilled via refrigerators and a walk-in cooler.

If beer isn’t your thing, the store also carries other alcoholic beverages, including Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Henry’s Hard Soda, Mike’s Hard Lemonade, White Claw Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea and more.

“We pride ourselves in great customer service — from pointing people in the right direction after they tell us what they’re looking for to helping carry out beer to customers’ cars. We also do special orders. So, if you don’t see something on the shelves or floor, just let us know and we’ll do our best to get it for you.”

LoBaido, who previously operated the now-closed restaurants Confetti Cafe in Bethlehem and LoBaido’s Cafe & Gelateria in Allentown, also constructed a new crowler and growler station, where customers can have aluminum cans and glass jugs filled with one of six rotating draft beers.

You also can purchase adult slushies in various flavors, including Long Island Iced Tea and Mango Rita.

In addition to Lehigh Valley beers, other locally-made products include Aunt Ophelas Gourmet Salsa, A-Treat soda, Matey’s American Pizza Co. pizza, Mother Natures Apple Butter Spread, Sandt’s Honey Co. honey, Scoopendorf’s Ice Cream and Green Kamikozees hot pickled asparagus, cauliflower, string beans and more.

Other products include Ameri-Pet healthy chews, Meier & Dutch cigars, Sathers candy and Utz snacks.

According to LoBaido, the North Front Street site has been home to beer distributors for more than 40 years.

Construction delays related to the Hokendauqua-North Catasauqua Bridge project contributed to the closure of the building’s most recent prior tenant, Fritz’s Hokey Beverage, a couple years ago, he said.

“The last owner was here for a few years and was doing great, but unfortunately, the bridge work just did him in,” LoBaido said.

The renovated store features “new everything,” including electrical wiring, plumbing, lighting, ceilings, windows, doors and support beams for the floor, LoBaido said.

Hokey Beverage, which sells gift certificates, is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with hours likely to expand next month, LoBaido said. Info: 610-443-0470.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog